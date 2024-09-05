Wednesday's Health Report: Treating metastases versus primary tumors

BATON ROUGE – Over one million people in the US are living with brain tumors, with more than 90,000 new cases each year. Alex Osiadacz reports on how brain tumors are classified and what that means for treatment.

There are dozens of types of brain tumors, but generally, they are classified as primary or metastatic.

"A brain metastasis is a tumor that started elsewhere in the body that spread through the bloodstream and lodged itself in the brain," Dr. Rich Byrne, Mayo Clinic’s department chair of neurosurgery, said.

This differs from a primary brain tumor which starts in the brain and may require different treatment options.

"The different approaches that we take in treating brain metastases versus primary brain tumor depends on how many brain metastases there are because they often come in more than one and where they are and how large they are," Byrne said.

The tumor's location is also a factor in the treatment plan. A CT scan or brain MRI will confirm the diagnosis and create a road map for the care team to determine the next steps.

"After a patient is seen, and we do a history and physical exam and evaluate the imaging studies that they've had and any other data, then we come to the treatment plan. And the treatment plan can vary from just watchful waiting and follow-up imaging all the way to a recommendation for radiation or surgery,” Byrne said.