With heat-related hospital visits on the rise in Baton Rouge, staying cool is as important as ever

BATON ROUGE — Emergency responders are urging residents to take precautions as extreme heat is sending more people to local emergency rooms.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 100 people across the greater Baton Rouge area have sought treatment for heat-related illnesses, including 21 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish and 49 in Ascension Parish.

Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said people should not ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, confusion, or excessive sweating.

"If you start feeling a little off, now is the time to take a little break," Hill said.

Residents spending time outdoors say they're staying hydrated, seeking shade, and avoiding the hottest part of the day.

Health experts warn that older adults, children, and those with medical conditions face the highest risk during periods of extreme heat.