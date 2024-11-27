Wednesday PM Forecast: Strong Thanksgiving cold front, noticeably cooler trails behind

The Thanksgiving forecast is coming into focus, and an earlier cold front passage now appears likely. Despite a few early showers, things dry out as the day progresses. Cooler air will also quickly rush into the region.

Tonight & Into Thanksgiving: Cloud cover will persist on Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the Capital Area. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-70s prior to the frontal passage, which appears to occur around daybreak in Baton Rouge. Expect nothing more than a stray sprinkle or two during the evening, but isolated t-showers become possible overnight as the front settles into the area. The fast-moving and isolated nature to the rain will result in light and patchy accumulations across the region. Rain coverage will peak in the predawn hours on Thanksgiving and taper through the morning. The latest data has really locked in on the earlier timeline, which would limit any severe weather risk almost entirely. The rest of Thanksgiving trends in a drier direction despite clouds remaining in place. Temperatures will tumble once the front passes. Daytime temperatures will be stuck in the 60s.

Up Next: Friday and beyond, it gets downright chilly. Those getting out to score deals on Black Friday or attend any football games this weekend will need to bundle up. Daytime highs only reach the 60s through early next week, and many mornings will feature lows in the 30s. And with morning lows dipping below 40°, that means it's time to start paying attention to the forecast for frost considerations. Frost is unlikely on Friday, but cannot be ruled out beginning this weekend. Some neighborhoods outside of Baton Rouge might even get close to freeze territory.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their gameday attire this Saturday. While conditions might be a few degrees warmer in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic due to the warming influence of Lake Pontchartrain, it'll still be cool enough to extra layers. LSU Fans will need to prepare for a kickoff temperature in the low to mid-50s on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the game. Check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in these conditions.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

