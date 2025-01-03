Wednesday PM Forecast: round of fog, then more showers and storms to end week

Rain will break for fog overnight. However, the warm and wetter pattern will continue through the weekend and likely the rest of 2024.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any remaining showers will end overnight. However, light winds plus leftover moisture over a cooled surface could result in some fog formation. Be alert to reduced visibility as nighttime temperatures remain in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday, some breaks of sun are expected for the afternoon with a continuation of warm temperatures as highs run for the mid 70s. Only a spotty shower is possible but most will stay dry.

Up Next: The quieter weather just after the holiday does not mark an end to the unsettled pattern though. Another storm system will move in late week into the weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be slow to progress, and a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated later Friday through Sunday. All told, another half inch to an inch of rain could result during this period. This front appears to finally move through on Sunday, but even that won't produce a major temperature drop. There are no signs of a chill until at least early 2025.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.