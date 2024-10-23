Wednesday PM Forecast: Recent warm spell to carry over into the weekend

The longest dry streak of the year continues. Sunshine sticks around all the way through the weekend, along with near-record warmth.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies remain in place on Wednesday night. A subtle uptick in low-level moisture will push overnight lows slightly higher. Look for a wake-up temperature in the mid-50s. Thursday will be no exception to the mainly sunny pattern. Afternoon high temperatures will nudge higher also. Look for a high in the upper-80s, close to 90°. It's worth noting that the record high is 91° (1894). Temperatures will cool off into the 70s through the evening. It will be mild for those attending opening night of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.

Up Next: The pattern will be dictated by a broad region of high pressure along the Gulf Coast through the end of the workweek. The mainly sunny pattern sticks around, and temperatures will remain warm. High temperatures are forecast to hover in the upper-80s through the weekend. Record highs are also in the upper-80s to low-90s, so a few of them might be in danger. Meanwhile, morning lows will be on the rise. That is a consequence of moisture slowly filtering into the region, which could also result in areas of fog on some mornings. Into next week, there are signs of a pattern shift. But the first evidence of even a slim rain chance comes closer to the middle of the week. Check back tomorrow to see if this could affect Halloween plans.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.