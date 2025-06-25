Wednesday PM Forecast: Rebounding moisture to fuel stormier afternoons

Returning moisture will fuel a continued stretch of steamy days and routine afternoon storms. The classic summer pattern will hold through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another mostly clear and muggy night with a low temperature in the mid 70s. A plume of dry air will exit the region on Thursday, opening the door for showers and storms to return in greater number. Some data show a notable upward trend in rain chances, and the latest forecast does account for that. Spotty showers will be possible as early as the morning, with the coverage growing more scattered with time. Admittedly, this is a tricky setup as a slight drop in moisture would result in fewer storms. So be sure to check back in early Thursday for the latest forecast details — more of those should be ironed out then. In any event, have rain gear on hand.

A boost in rain chances should shave several degrees off high temperatures. The potential exists for highs to hit the low 90s beforehand. Despite plenty of humidity, the National Weather Service has decided to hold off on a Heat Advisory for now. Feel-like temperatures may end up peaking slightly under the advisory threshold (108°).

Up Next: The same warm and steamy pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. Varying amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will result in minor day-to-day changes in rain chances. Nevertheless, each day will feature isolated afternoon storms at the very least. Although afternoon highs will surpass 90°, storms will send out rain-cooled air to help take the edge off the heat in affected locations. For any outdoor events over the weekend, keep an eye on the sky as quick downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible. No washouts are expected.

The Tropics: No development is expected in the next seven days across the North Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

