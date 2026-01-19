Monday AM forecast: Chilly to start the work week

Cold mornings continue to start the week, but a gradual warmup is ahead. While freezing temperatures remain possible early, afternoons will trend milder as the week goes on.

Today and tonight: Monday starts cold across the Capital Region, especially north of I-12. Sunshine dominates through the day, allowing highs to recover into the mid to upper 50s. A reinforcing push of cool air arrives late in the afternoon, keeping conditions dry but limiting additional warming. Monday night remains chilly, with another round of near-freezing to sub-freezing temperatures possible north of the metro, while areas farther south stay slightly above freezing.

Up Next: Tuesday stays dry with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing closer to 60 degrees. Cold conditions linger early in the morning, but by Tuesday night southeast winds and increasing clouds help keep temperatures milder. By midweek, temperatures trend above normal with highs potentially reaching the upper 60s to near 70. A weak system will bring light rain late Wednesday into Thursday, but widespread impacts are not expected at this time.

What to look out for: Freezing temperatures early Tuesday morning could still impact sensitive vegetation and outdoor pets, mainly north of I-12. Dry air and cold mornings also increase fire safety concerns when using space heaters or fireplaces. Looking ahead to next week, forecast confidence remains low, and temperature trends could shift to colder conditions. Even a few hints of winter precipitation across parts of the south. Stay tuned.

Dave

