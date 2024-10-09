Wednesday PM Forecast: Keeping the comfortable air; Milton bearing down on Florida

On Wednesday, a start in the upper 50s marked the coolest temperature for the Capital Area since late April. While cool mornings will stick around, afternoons will be comfortably warm.

Tonight & Tomorrow: All clear skies and low humidity will result in another night with near average temperatures in the low 60s. Ample sunshine will fill skies on Thursday. With a light and drying northeast breeze, highs will top out close to 90 degrees. With data going back to 1930, Metro Airport is in second place for most 90 degree days in a single year at 132. There were 140 in 2023.

Up Next: The pleasant weather will have some staying power through the end of the workweek and even into the weekend. Through Saturday, look for mainly clear skies, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. If you have plans for high school or college football in the Capital Area this weekend, all systems are a go! You may want a light jacket for Friday evening or tailgating on Saturday morning. As LSU takes on Ole Miss at 6:30pm in Tiger Stadium, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The LSU Kickoff Weather Index shows the Tigers winning 69% of October home games after 6pm when temperatures are below 80 degrees. While a slight rebound in warmth and mugginess is expected Sunday and Monday, an even stronger fall front will push through the area early next week which will bring temperatures cool enough to keep highs in the 70s and lows in the low 50s!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Hurricane Milton has exhibited a weakening trend through much of Wednesday while approaching the Florida Coast. Expect this trend to continue up to landfall as the storm interacts with wind shear and eventually land. Even so, Milton's wind field is expanding with its energy spreading out over a larger area. Milton will make landfall likely close to or slightly south of Tampa late Wednesday. The hurricane will bring major impacts to the region. Rain bands have already moved onshore, producing flash flooding and numerous tornadoes across the Peninsula. Life-threatening storm surge and winds will quickly increase through Wednesday evening. Along and north of Milton's path, a narrow axis of extreme rainfall totaling 6-12" with localized spots up to 18" will occur. The storm will continue inland through Florida into Thursday before emerging in the Atlantic. The storm will pull away from land and become post-tropical by the weekend.

Leslie strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday afternoon, and intensified a little more on Wednesday. The latest forecast maintains hurricane strength into Thursday and gradually weakens the storm through the weekend. Leslie will not pose a threat to land.

A non-tropical low pressure system located less than 300 miles west-southwest of Bermuda remains disorganized. Environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for tropical or subtropical development. Upper-level winds will become too strong for further development into Thursday. Development odds appear low at this time.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa late tonight or early Thursday. Afterward, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic and through the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.