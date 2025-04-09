72°
Baker police seeking to ID horse riders who paraded through Walmart
BAKER - Recognize these cowboys? The Baker Police Department is looking to identify the people who rode their horses through Walmart Tuesday night.
Video posted to social media showed four people on horses riding through the Walmart in Baker.
The Baker Police Department said it is working to identify the horse riders and that warrants will be issued for their arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD.
You can watch the video here. The video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.
