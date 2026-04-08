Wednesday PM Forecast: Capital Area temperatures climbing to mid-80s, only spotty showers possible

The Capital Area is in for a stretch of warm, spring-like weather with temperatures steadily climbing into the mid-80s by the weekend. While locations will stay totally dry through Sunday, spotty showers are possible, especially south of the interstates, on Thursday and Friday.

Rest of the Week: warmer, low-end rain chances

Weekend: warm and dry

Next Week: some humidity, increasing winds

Tonight & Tomorrow: We will enjoy a quiet and comfortable evening as low temperatures dip to a seasonable 56 degrees under partly cloudy skies. By Thursday morning, we will start to feel a bit of mugginess as winds of 10-15mph bring moisture inland from the Gulf. This moisture increase could help along a spotty shower or two during the afternoon, mainly near the coast. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Up Next: Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, we will settle into a consistent weather pattern. A ridge of high pressure will set up overhead and put a lid on the atmosphere and prevent showers and thunderstorms. This ridge will likely influence the weather well into next week.

Each day, temperatures will continue to rise a few degrees above what is typical for the time of year. Highs will hit 83 degrees on Saturday and 85 degrees on Sunday. An additional degree or two of warming is expected each day through Wednesday, when thermometers could hit 86 degrees.

While the Storm Station forecast will maintain a 10% to 20% "mention" of rain in the forecast, any showers will remain unorganized and won’t have a major impact on outdoor activity. Finally, winds may pick up a little more by the middle of the week, blowing in the 10-20mph range.

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– Josh

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