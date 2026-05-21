Thursday PM Forecast: Holiday weekend plans need a backup, stormy weather to persist

This soggy stretch of weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon. With several additional inches of rain likely, localized street flooding will be a daily threat. Stay weather-aware and keep an eye on the sky when attempting to get outdoors.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Additional shower and thunderstorm development remains possible into the evening and overnight hours as a piece of upper energy slides through. There’s a chance some of this rain could dampen part of the Friday morning commute, so be sure to check in on 2une-In with Meteorologist Dave Baker for a check of the radar. Trapped moisture will set up another humid night with lows stopping in the lower 70s. The wet pattern will continue on Friday with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms once again. While not a washout, definitely have an indoor backup option for any outdoor plans. Those commuting ahead of the holiday should consider adding extra drive time to account for sudden downpours. During drier moments, temperatures will manage to sneak into the lower and middle 80s.

Up Next: The wet weather pattern will remain stuck in place through Memorial Day Weekend, and likely beyond. Off-and-on storms will continue on Saturday. A more distinct disturbance arrives on Sunday, triggering widespread thunderstorms across the area, and a few of those could become strong. Memorial Day itself is also looking quite active as upper-level disturbances continue to roll across the Deep South. For those with outdoor holiday plans, do not cancel them just yet, but have an indoor option for when lightning is around. Rain chances won’t quit after Memorial Day either, with scattered activity likely at the very least all the way through the end of next week.

An additional 3-6” of rain is anticipated as a baseline, with locally higher amounts likely. Spaced out over that time, these amounts wouldn’t create major problems, but any areas that see such amounts in a few days or even a few hours would cause street and poor drainage flooding.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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