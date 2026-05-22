83°
Latest Weather Blog
LDH: SNAP benefits will no longer be able to be used out-of-state with few exceptions
BATON ROUGE — The state health department said that, starting Tuesday, Louisiana Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program recipients will only be able to use their EBT cards for purchases made within the state and within ZIP codes adjacent to Louisiana's border in neighboring states.
The Louisiana Department of Health said this change intends to protect benefits from fraud and out-of-state use.
The change will not affect EBT cardholders who shop at Louisiana stores and through approved online retailers.
SNAP recipients who are traveling and need temporary access to make purchases outside of Louisiana can request a short-term exemption at lifeincheckebt.com, by calling 888-LAHelp-U (888-524-3578) or by visiting a local LDH SNAP office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crashes along I-10 eastbound near Slidell cause traffic delays...
-
19 Louisiana towns earn national Main Street accreditation, Nungesser announces
-
Fire crews respond to garage fire on Goodwood Avenue in Baton Rouge
-
Deputies: 24-year-old Baton Rouge woman dies in crash along La. 1 in...
-
Sheriff: 2 injured after shooting in Loranger; deputies searching for at least...
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season