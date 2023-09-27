Wednesday PM Forecast: believe it or not, area set to chase more record highs

Rain chances will be drying up into the weekend. Additionally, a few high temperature records could be broken.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Unlike the last two nights, skies should be quick to clear due far fewer showers and thunderstorms leftover in the region. Low temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. A mostly sunny sky will greet Thursday. A few clouds will bubble up beginning in the late morning hours. Though not impossible, any popping showers will be very difficult to find with the best chance being near the coast. High temperatures will be well above average in the mid 90s.

Up Next: Friday will bring a nearly identical forecast to Thursday. Some subtle changes are expected to begin the weekend and will last into the middle of next week. Drier air will filter into the atmosphere, essentially eliminating rain chances, keeping skies mainly clear and lowering humidity. As a result, daily temperature ranges will increase with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Though feels-like temperatures will be in check, those highs will be near records for the time of year. Additionally, low humidity and a breeze near 10mph could bump up the fire weather danger. There are no signs of beneficial rain or cooler temperatures in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe is slowing down and holding strength across the central Atlantic Ocean. Interests in the northern Leeward Island, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will need to monitor the progress of the system. With maximum sustained winds of 50mph, the storm is gliding west at 5mph. Philippe is expected to maintain strength and continue west-northwest over the next few days, eventually delivering some rain to the islands in its path.

Showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.