Sunday AM forecast: An unsettled pattern brings increasing rain coverage

A warmer, more humid pattern is settling into South Louisiana this Sunday, bringing back the chance for a few spotty showers. It won’t be a washout, but it does mark the start of a more unsettled stretch heading into the workweek.

Today and tonight: Humidity builds back into the area through the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, and while much of the day stays dry, a few isolated showers—or even a brief thunderstorm—could develop during the afternoon and early evening. Most activity will be hit-or-miss and short-lived.

Tonight will be mild and a bit muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower is possible early, but most areas stay dry overnight.





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Up Next: This kicks off a more typical spring pattern across the region. Expect daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms through much of the week, driven mainly by daytime heating and increasing moisture. Rain chances will gradually increase into Monday and midweek, but no severe weather or all-day washouts are expected. Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the 80s and warm, humid mornings in the 60s.

What to look out for: Rain chances will be spotty today, but increase as we move into the week. The main takeaway is the return of humidity and a pattern that favors isolated to scattered afternoon storms each day, with brief downpours and occasional gusty winds possible.

LSU Sports Forecast: Both LSU Baseball and LSU Softball are in action in Baton Rouge on Sunday. Midday games at Alex Box Stadium and Tiger Park will feature warm and increasingly humid conditions with temperatures near 80. While most of the time will be dry, a passing shower or brief thunderstorm could lead to a quick delay, especially later in the day.

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– Dave

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