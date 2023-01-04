Wednesday PM Forecast: all clear now, next front comes this weekend

A surface high pressure system will deliver clear and calm weather to round out the week. The next chance for rain arrives over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and light northwest winds, low temperatures will tumble into the mid 40s overnight. Thursday will be a sunny and seasonable afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s and light, north winds.

Up Next: After the chilliest morning of the extended forecast, with low temperatures in the low 40s, Friday will remain mainly sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The first half of the weekend will start in fine shape with sunshine and high temperatures crossing into the low 70s. Enjoy some outdoor time then because Sunday looks more gloomy. A weak cold front will settle into the area with clouds and showers. Fortunately, this system looks rather meager and will not bring any threat for severe weather or heavy rain. The front could stall in the northern Gulf of Mexico though and cause some dreary weather to hang on south of I-12 into early next week.

Detailed Forecast: As a surface high pressure sets up in the Lower Midwest, light northwest winds over the local area will result in some cooler and drier air advancing into the region overnight. Near average temperatures are expected on Thursday as a result. The high will be overhead Friday leading to a calm and seasonable day. By Saturday, the high will move far enough east for some weak onshore flow to resume. On Sunday, a front will crawl into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley as a parent upper level trough of low pressure digs into the Lower Midwest providing the front a push toward the Gulf Coast. With return flow only on for about a day, moisture will be somewhat limited and that will keep showers lighter and scattered as the front moves through. As the front slows and upper level winds start to parallel the boundary in the norther Gulf, some clouds and moisture could linger, especially for the coastal areas, on Monday and Tuesday. Like the front earlier this week, that next one will not deliver a major change in temperatures either, rather keep readings close to average.

--Josh

