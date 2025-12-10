Wednesday Health Report: Why our bodies crave carbs

Human bodies crave carbs because they serve as an important source of energy.

"Think of carbohydrates like the engine in a car," registered dietitian Teresa Eury said. "If you don't have the engine, you're really not going to run too well. Your body tries to slow down if you don't get enough carbohydrates and then will start using sources that are non-carbohydrate related so it can make that glucose for the brain's main source of energy."

Carbs are fibers, starches and sugars and they are the body's preferred fuel. However, it is important to remember that some carbs are better for you than others.

Experts say carbs should come from fruits, whole grains and starchy vegetables. Foods like pizza and chips can be enjoyed occasionally, as they only give a quick boost of energy that does not last and can spark more cravings.

"You also want to add some protein," Eury said. "Protein helps keep carbs sitting in your stomach a little bit longer. If we eat carbohydrates just by themselves, they tend to move out of our stomachs quicker, which makes you crave more and can also make you sleepy. So, you incorporate the protein, and you also add in a heart-healthy fat, like an avocado, and that will be a more balanced diet for you and help balance out your mood and help lessen your cravings."

The need for carbs can vary from person to person, but a good guideline is to fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains and a quarter with protein.