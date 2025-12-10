Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday Health Report: Why our bodies crave carbs
Human bodies crave carbs because they serve as an important source of energy.
"Think of carbohydrates like the engine in a car," registered dietitian Teresa Eury said. "If you don't have the engine, you're really not going to run too well. Your body tries to slow down if you don't get enough carbohydrates and then will start using sources that are non-carbohydrate related so it can make that glucose for the brain's main source of energy."
Carbs are fibers, starches and sugars and they are the body's preferred fuel. However, it is important to remember that some carbs are better for you than others.
Experts say carbs should come from fruits, whole grains and starchy vegetables. Foods like pizza and chips can be enjoyed occasionally, as they only give a quick boost of energy that does not last and can spark more cravings.
"You also want to add some protein," Eury said. "Protein helps keep carbs sitting in your stomach a little bit longer. If we eat carbohydrates just by themselves, they tend to move out of our stomachs quicker, which makes you crave more and can also make you sleepy. So, you incorporate the protein, and you also add in a heart-healthy fat, like an avocado, and that will be a more balanced diet for you and help balance out your mood and help lessen your cravings."
Trending News
The need for carbs can vary from person to person, but a good guideline is to fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains and a quarter with protein.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Officials working to rehab spring that gave...
-
Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor...
-
DCFS Secretary questioned during Senate committee about department changes
-
1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of...
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...