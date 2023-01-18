Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy now, storms coming in tonight

A wind advisory has been issued for south Louisiana today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A wind advisory is out today for all of south Louisiana. Winds will be coming in out of the south sustained from 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40s. Anything loose outside may get blown around, keep an eye on empty trash cans. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 80° and it will be humid. After 8 pm a line of showers and storms will move in from the northwest. Storms will be in and out of the Baton Rouge area by 1 am. You may here a few rumbles of thunder overnight, but storms are expected to weaken as they move east. Watch the full futurecast track here.

Up Next: The rest of Thursday is looking dry and cool. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 40s. The next rainmaker is coming in on Saturday. Light on and off showers are expected through the day on Saturday with periods of heavy rain and some lightning and thunder. That same rainmaker will continue into Sunday too. Most areas will see rain, but rainfall totals will be less than 3 inches for both days. That rain is expected to clear by the end of the day Sunday and Monday will start out dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the weekend and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

