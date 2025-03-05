Wednesday AM Forecast: Wind Alerts remain, Short-lived cool down arrives

Tuesday's storm system has moved off to the east, but the windy conditions remain today. A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 pm tonight to account for the gusty conditions. Those in high-profile vehicles should continue to use extra caution.

Today & Tonight: Clear skies on Wednesday may appear hazy at times due to strong westerly winds ushering in dust from New Mexico through the upper atmosphere. The dust will not impact the air quality in southern Louisiana. Temperatures will warm into the middle-60s Wednesday afternoon but will likely feel cooler because of the continuous breeze. The winds will be out of the WNW at 15-25 mph with gusts higher. Overnight, the winds will begin to calm as temperatures tumble into the middle and upper 30s around the Capital Area.

Up next: After a chilly start Thursday, look for a mild afternoon in the upper-60s under sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase as we move towards the weekend and southerly winds return Gulf moisture to the atmosphere. Friday will see highs 10° or more warmer, in the upper-70s despite an increase in clouds. The next round of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday and will likely bring impacts to some outdoor weekend plans. Another quick cool down is expected Sunday before temperatures rebound next week.

Emma Kate C.

