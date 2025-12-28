Officials respond to bomb threat at Main Event on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a bomb threat at Main Event in the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Officials received the call around 6:41 p.m. at the Main Event entertainment center on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The building was evacuated as bomb crews checked the building for any potential threats.

BRPD officials said they were taking precautionary measures, but no credible threat was found.

Main Event has since reopened.