Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures heating up, No relief from rain

Near record warmth this week is partially due to the the continued dry spell the Capital Region has experienced this month.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will start off with cool conditions as temperatures overnight fell into the low 50s. Clear skies will dominate again today with ample sunshine heating the Capital Area into the upper-80s for a well-above average afternoon. A high near 88° in Baton Rouge today will be just shy of the previous high record for the date of 91° set back in 1939.

Tonight, mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down into the mid and upper-50's around the state, a few degrees warmer than previous nights.

Up Next: We will continue to flirt with record highs this week as temperatures continue to warm well above average each afternoon. Thursday's forecast high of 89° comes in only 2 degrees shy of the previous record of 91° set back 130 years ago in 1894. The upper-80 degree afternoons will linger into the weekend as sunshine continues to dominate with no rain to cool down the temperatures. A slight uptick in moisture in the atmosphere will also warm morning lows, keeping temperatures in the low 60s each morning over the weekend.

The first evidence of even a slim rain chance will come toward the middle of next week. Better confidence of details and timing of the possible rain chance will come into better view in the coming days, so continue to check back in with the Storm Station for the latest.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate C.

