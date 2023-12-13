Wednesday AM Forecast: Staying cool and dry until rain arrives this weekend

Comfortable and dry conditions stick around for the second half of the workweek. Rain chances increase by the weekend when our next weather system makes it's way to Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday morning starts off chilly with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to lower 40s across southern Louisiana. Under a mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures will rebound into the mid-60s, making for another seasonably comfortable day. Into the evening and overnight hours, clouds will increase and skies will become mostly cloudy by daybreak. The added cloud cover keeps morning lows on Thursday 5-10° warmer than the past few mornings, in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Cloud cover gradually breaks up throughout the day on Thursday and by the afternoon temps will once again be in mid to upper 60s with partly sunny skies. By Friday, winds will be noticeably breezy with sustained speeds of 15-25mph, with higher speeds near the coast. These winds could cause some water to pile up on east facing coastlines and offshore waves of 10-12 feet.

We will stay mostly dry through Friday, with a chance for a spotty shower or two as we start off the weekend. Saturday, however, brings us the best chance of rain for the week. As a storm system moves through the state from Friday night through Sunday morning, a period of light rain or scattered showers is expected for the majority of the day Saturday. Thunderstorms are not likely. Outdoor plans may notch a few dry hours but overall, it will be dreary and cool with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances steadily decline into the overnight Saturday and we will be mostly dry by early Sunday. After the system, temperatures remain in the 60s to kickoff the new workweek.

