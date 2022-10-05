Wednesday AM Forecast: Skies will be clear as temperatures climb

Dry skies will continue.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a little more humidity in the air today, but it will still be quite comfortable through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s today with a few clouds. We will not see any rain. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s, trending closer to the normal temperatures for this time of year. Clear skies will last through the weekend and weather will cooperate for football early and late. A cold front is set to move through early on Saturday that will bring overnight lows back down into the 50s for next week. The cold front will also bring the humidity down and keep all the tropical activity confined to the Caribbean. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

A disturbance off the coast of Africa has formed into Tropical Depression Twelve. It is going to be short lived and will not impact any landmass. The tropical wave approaching the eastern Caribbean is organizing, but it not expected to enter the Gulf regardless of development.

East of the Windward Islands:

A broad area of low pressure located just east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Satellite-derived wind data and radar images from Barbados indicate that this system does not yet have a well-defined circulation center. However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over open waters while moving generally westward at about 15 mph through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea. An Air Force reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate the system this morning, if necessary.



Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding, as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the ABC Islands during the next couple of days. Interests in those locations, in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.