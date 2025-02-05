Wednesday AM Forecast: Record warmth continues, Staying dry until next week

Near-record warmth and morning fog continue to be the primary weather stories this week. This pattern will hold steady until next week when a Pacific front takes temperatures down a few notches.

Today & Tonight: Cloudy skies early Wednesday will limit fog formation during the morning commute but low hanging clouds could make for a foggy appearance over elevated roadways such as the Mississippi River Bridge. The clouds will begin to break up by midmorning and send temperatures soaring. Lows today in the 60s will quickly heat into the 70s by 10am before residing in the low 80s all afternoon. A forecast high near 82° in Baton Rouge comes close to the previous record high for the date of 83° (2008). Tonight, skies will cloud up again. Visibilities Thursday morning could be impacted by areas of advection fog, especially near waterways.

Up Next: Advection fog will be possible each morning through the weekend. This occurs when warm air flows over cooler waters, resulting in marine fog that blows (i.e. advects) inland. For that reason, reduced visibility might become a more widespread problem on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Regardless of fog amounts, ample amounts of sunshine will return quickly by lunchtime each day. Afternoons through the weekend will continue to challenge daily records as they return to the low to mid 80s each day. Rain will be hard to come by through Sunday, besides a rogue afternoon shower.

The only sign of relief from this warm and foggy pattern is a weak cold front set to arrive next week. This front will bring back rain chances to the forecast and a temporary dip in temperatures.

