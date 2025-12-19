Former St. Gabriel police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance

PLAQUEMINE - Former police officer Stacy Paul will no longer be allowed to work in law enforcement in the state of Louisiana after pleading guilty to malfeasance in office.

The 26-year-old was arrested twice in May for seven counts of malfeasance.

Paul worked as an officer in White Castle, New Roads, and St. Gabriel, where he is accused of pawning his service weapon at each of those agencies more than half a dozen times.

Though Paul has not given a reason for his actions, multiple sources have told WBRZ that he was a gambler who frequented casinos.

He pleaded guilty to one count for the charges in Iberville Parish earlier this month and was given three years probation. He still faces five additional counts out of New Roads, which he is scheduled to go to court for in April.