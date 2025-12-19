44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people injured in Zachary shooting off Church Street

54 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 10:59 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - Two people were injured in a shooting off Church Street on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The call came in around 10 p.m. at Spring Hollow Court and Raven Way Drive. The status of the two people are unknown at this time.

Trending News

The Zachary Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days