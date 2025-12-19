44°
Two people injured in Zachary shooting off Church Street
ZACHARY - Two people were injured in a shooting off Church Street on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
The call came in around 10 p.m. at Spring Hollow Court and Raven Way Drive. The status of the two people are unknown at this time.
The Zachary Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.
