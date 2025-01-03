Wednesday AM Forecast: New Year, New Weather Pattern

Happy New Year! After a warm end to 2024, we kick off 2025 with cooler conditions in the Capital Area thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday.

Today & Tonight: For the early birds that aren't sleeping in after the New Year's celebrations last night, you will need extra layers early Wednesday morning. Temperatures overnight fell into the low 40s across the region under clear skies. New Year's Day will feature plenty of sunshine which will allow temperatures to warm near 61 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to slip into the upper-30s across the region.

Up Next: The trend of chilly mornings and cool afternoons will stick around the next several days. Thursday will be sunny and cool with some clouds building in throughout the day. A spotty shower or two may be possible later in the day and overnight but the overall rain threat remains low. Friday will also start off chilly in the 40s with clearing skies and and afternoon high in the low 60s. Expect similar conditions on Saturday before the next rainmaker arrives towards the end of the weekend.

A warm front will slide through on Sunday, opening the door for a few showers. Then, a line of showers and thunderstorms appears to pass late. These storms could drop up to 1" of rain, and a few storms could be strong. A cold front will sweep the rain out early Monday. The exact timing of the system might shift around slightly in the coming days, but sometime during the Sunday-Monday timeframe, rain is likely.

There is high confidence that some really cold air, the coldest of the season, to push into the region behind the late weekend storm system. By Tuesday, lows could be near freezing with highs in the 40s and 50s. While beyond the scope of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, cooler weather looks to remain all through next week. Some guidance has also hinted at a small chance of frozen precipitation by the end of next week. It's a minor signal as of now, and far from a guarantee. But it's not off the table if moisture can properly overlap with the colder air mass. That would bring impacts to the area should that occur, which is why it will be important to monitor the latest Storm Station forecast in the coming days.

- Emma Kate C.