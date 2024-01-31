Wednesday AM Forecast: More warm and sunny days ahead of weekend rain

The streak of warm and sunny afternoons continues today as we keep our eyes on the rain threat that arrives this weekend. Saturday afternoon and overnight continues to trend to be the wettest time of the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Mild morning lows are being recorded around the state this morning. The Capital Area seeing temperatures around 50° that will once again climb near 70° under mainly sunny skies this afternoon. This evening, cloud cover will gradually increase resulting in a mainly cloudy Thursday. Temperatures however will still be mild, in the mid-40s, early tomorrow.

Up Next: Clouds overnight will linger into the day on Thursday, keeping temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow afternoon, likely in the upper 60s. By Friday, we will be dealing with more of a sun and cloud mix, allowing temperatures back up into the 70s for one last warm and dry day before the next rainmaker arrives.

Rain will begin to enter the state from the west early Saturday morning, for those in the Capital Area, latest data shows showers entering the area during the early afternoon hours. Coverage and intensity of the rain is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunday, while spotty shower activity can't be completely ruled out, we will be dealing with drier conditions. With this system, we could see 1-3" of rainfall, with isolated areas seeing higher amounts. While southeast Louisiana has been placed under a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Saturday, the flooding and severe weather potentials do remain low as of now.

As we get closer to the weekend, we will continue to monitor the timing and details of this system. Stay connected with the Storm Station as we continue to zero in on the details of our next rainmaker.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

