Kafe Kreyol-la celebrates French and Creole cultures

BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted its Kafé Kréyol-la event on Saturday, celebrating French and Creole cultures.

The event, taking place every first Saturday of the month, allowed guests to learn fun facts about the Creole language and culture.

Elizaveta Barrett Ristroph said there should be more events to teach the community about different customs.

"I love to see people come together and keep this language alive. It's a distinct language from French, but there's a continum and there's many different languages that make this up and these people today were speaking what they know," Ristroph said.

Organizers would like to see more people come out, despite not speaking the language, to experience the love of the culture.

"We all want culture, and we all want to know who we are and to be someone. Who are we in Louisiana? We're black, we're white, we're indigenous, we're a mix of a lot of things, and we definitely need this and other events like this so we know who are 'we'."