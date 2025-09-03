Wednesday AM Forecast: Manageable heat today before weekend storms and humidity

Enjoy the more comfortable air while it lasts, because changes are expected by the weekend. Expect higher humidity levels, and a greater chance of storms.

Today & Tonight: Humidity levels will once again stay manageable today, with feels-like temperatures below the triple digits. Highs will reach 91 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A weak upper-air disturbance will swing through, but there will be very little moisture for this lift to act on. Only a stray shower or storm will be possible. Overnight, we will clear out, with lows near 71 degrees.

Up Next: Drier air will stay in place Thursday, leading to low humidity and no chance of rain. Enjoy it, because humidity values will begin creeping up Friday, and into the weekend. For LSU and Sothern's home games, expect humid conditions, and even the chance for some storms. A washout is not expected, but stay connected to the Storm Station for updates. Rain coverage looks to peak out Sunday, as moisture increases, and a front enters the region. Current guidance keeps this front north of the Capital Area, so expect an uncomfortable feel and the chance of storms into next week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic southwest of the Cabo Verde islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late

this week or this weekend. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic into early next week. The next name up is Gabrielle.

— Balin

