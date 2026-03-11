Wednesday AM Forecast: Line of widespread storms this evening, some see severe weather

A line of widespread storms will enter later this evening, bringing pockets of heavy rain, and even a severe weather threat. A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be the main hazards.

The Next Impact: Most of the day will be quiet and warm, with highs reaching into the mid-80s. Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms will begin to form by the late afternoon and early evening. Any severe threat will be very low with this round. The best chance of rain and severe weather will occur with a line of storms. Latest guidance has this line near Baton Rouge around 8-9 pm. If you live to the west, arrival time will be about an hour earlier, and to the east, an hour later. Everyone will get the rain, but not everyone will see severe weather.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a Level 2/5 “Slight” risk for severe weather. This means isolated instances of severe weather will be possible. Most neighborhoods will be ok, but a few could get impacted. Damaging straight-line winds exceeding 60 mph look to be the primary issue, though a few spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Keep phones charged and have a way to receive weather alerts, like the Storm Station Weather App, in case warnings are issued. Although flash flooding is possible, it is a lower threat this time around given the quick-moving nature of the line. 1-2" of rain is likely, with isolated higher amounts.

Up Next: By early Thursday, a cold front is going to sweep all that humidity out of here, clearing the way for a bright and sunny finish to the week. The real headline, though, is the refreshing air moving in behind it—we’re looking at afternoon highs dipping into the 60s on Thursday and a chilly start in the 40s by Friday morning. We do start to warm back up as we head into the weekend, but it stays very comfortable with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Honestly, it looks like picture-perfect weather for the Wearin’ of the Green parade this Saturday!

Don’t get too used to the warmth, though; another front is set to swing through late Sunday, bringing another drop in temperature for the start of next week. This one looks like it packs a bit more of a punch, with some 30s now popping up on the 7-day forecast for Tuesday morning. If you’ve already started on your spring gardening, you’ll definitely want to keep a close eye on those overnight lows as we get closer.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.