Baton Rouge sports store lost a rack of signed jerseys in an overnight smash-and-grab

BATON ROUGE — A sports memorabilia shop had its window smashed and an entire rack of jerseys stolen, including some signed by Kyren Lacy.

The break-in happened overnight at Pro Dreams, a store on Burbank Drive that sells everything from Pokémon cards to sports memorabilia.

Security footage shows jerseys disappearing off the rack as the suspect stole items without ever setting foot inside the store.

"The cameras didn't pick up much. All you can see is the jerseys literally flying out the window," Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter says some of the stolen jerseys are irreplaceable.

“ A lot of those autographs on there, people have passed already, specifically, we had a bunch of Kyren Lacey jerseys misplaced," he said.

Many of the jerseys were potential silent-auction items supporting local charities and community events.

Ledbetter says the theft prompted a full review of the store's security setup. "We did a complete overhaul and a complete inventory of our complete security system, so we're definitely geared up more," he said.

With a major sale just two days away, Ledbetter had a message for whoever took the jerseys.

"Listen, if you want to drop the jerseys back off, we won't ask many questions after that," Ledbetter said.