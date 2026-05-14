Thursday PM Forecast: The comfort clock is ticking, steamy feel returning soon

Only sunglasses and sunscreen are the essentials through Saturday, as warm and dry conditions persist. Consider adding an umbrella by Sunday, however, as returning humidity drives rain chances up.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another mainly clear night is ahead with lows dipping into the mid-60s. While a few patches of light fog may drift over the Atchafalaya Basin or River Parishes, most commuters will only need to worry about the morning glare. Sunshine will dominate into the afternoon, with only a few puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds mixing in. Look for a high in the upper 80s.

Up Next: While Saturday may bring a few more clouds, the day will remain dry with highs holding steady in the upper 80s. A southerly breeze will kick in, allowing humidity to collect just offshore. That will advance inland on Sunday, adding more of a sticky feel to the air. The atmosphere will take advantage of the moisture boost, firing up isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While heavy rain and lightning may cause some localized disruptions, Sunday won’t be a total washout. In fact, many neighborhoods may get lucky and dodge the rain entirely. Still, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a lightning shelter in mind on Sunday.

Daily downpours, which could affect some afternoon commutes, remain in the forecast through next week. Some days will be more active than others, especially if ripples of energy in the atmosphere can move through the area. These subtle impulses are difficult to track days in advance, so stay tuned for further adjustments later in time. Rain aside, the air will feel noticeably sticky as the highest humidity of the season arrives. This will keep overnight lows warm in the 70s for much of next week.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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