Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunshine and dry conditions dominate through most of weekend

Sunshine and dry conditions are going to dominate the forecast through most of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually tick up during that same time period.

Today & Tonight: Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures will be the forecast for your Wednesday. Highs will reach near 86° under mainly sunny skies. Thankfully, humidity levels will stay in check. Just make sure to wear sunscreen and drink water if outside! Overnight, lows will reach into the lower 60s. If you are sensitive to the cold, a light jacket will be a good idea.

Up Next: Expect a continuation of our current weather story as we head into the weekend, with temperatures on a steady upward trend. High pressure remains the dominant feature, maintaining warm and dry conditions through Friday and Saturday as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. By the weekend, a shift to onshore winds will pull in a bit more Gulf moisture, making the air feel slightly more humid. While this increase in humidity could trigger a stray, spotty shower, we aren't looking at any heavy or organized rain events. This consistent, warm pattern is expected to hold steady well into the beginning of next week.

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– Balin

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