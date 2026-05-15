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Popular Utah-based 'dirty soda' chain opening location in Baton Rouge, reports say
BATON ROUGE — A Utah-based chain known for its dirty sodas is coming to Baton Rouge, a report from The Advocate says.
Swig's newest location, the third in Louisiana, is expected to open in the Long Farm Village shopping center off Airline Highway near Five Guys and Rouses this fall, likely in September, the paper reports.
The dirty soda chain has more than 150 locations nationwide, with the drink stop's soda mixed with flavored syrups and cream inspiring places like Sonic and McDonald's to adopt the trend often associated with Mormon communities in Utah.
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