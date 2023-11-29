Wednesday AM Forecast: Last morning of cold temperatures before warmer and wetter weather moves in

After a near freezing start to the day for many, a warming trend begins and will be noticeable tomorrow morning with lows at least 10° warmer. Thursday will bring the first round of showers and storms that will continue on and off throughout the weekend.

Today & Tonight: A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect until 8am this morning along and north of I-10/12. The purple-shaded parishes and counties have the greatest chance of nearing the freezing mark.

After the cold start, Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. The more mild afternoon temperatures indicate the start of a warming trend. Later in the day, winds will shift to be out of the SE and will allow moisture to filter in from the gulf. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows will be much more seasonable, with thermometers reading in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Breezy, southerly winds on Thursday will allow for a warm/moist flow off the Gulf. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms moving into the region from west to east tomorrow. It appears that rain might not arrive until the afternoon or perhaps the evening in the capital area. The highest rain chances will be on Thursday night, with lingering showers and storms possible on Friday.

Grab your rain gear on Thursday and keep it with you throughout the weekend. Rain chances remain through early Monday as multiple waves of showers and storms could make their way through southern Louisiana. Keep in touch with the Storm Station we refine the weekend forecast in the coming days.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next 7 days. The final day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is tomorrow.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

