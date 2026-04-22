Wednesday AM Forecast: Increasing temperatures with daily pop-up storms

Temperatures and even humidity will gradually tick higher all the way through the weekend. Each and every day, we will have pop-up storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.





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Today & Tonight: Temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer this morning, meaning jackets are no longer needed. Highs will reach near 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible especially in the afternoon and evening, but coverage will only max out around 30%. This means most will stay dry. Overnight, spotty showers will stay possible, with lows near 62 degrees.

Up Next: We’re ending the workweek on a warm note as temperatures keep rising. Thursday and Friday will hit the mid-80s, and that warmth holds steady through the weekend. By Sunday and Monday, we will even see a few thermometers tagging the upper 80s.

Rain-wise, expect about 30% to 40% coverage across our 13 parishes and 3 counties. It’s a "luck of the draw" situation rather than a total washout. Many of us will stay completely dry, and even if you do get some rain, it won't ruin the whole day. However, because we’re talking about thunderstorms, lightning is a genuine concern for any outdoor events going on. If you hear a rumble, get inside an enclosed structure right away. Stay there until 15 minutes after the last sound of thunder, and stay far away from trees or tall structures.

Looking ahead, a storm system sparking severe weather in the Midwest will drift toward Louisiana and Mississippi early next week. Right now, the best ingredients for severe storms look to stay north of the Capital Area, primarily along the I-20 corridor. We’ll be watching the data closely to see if that path shifts.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Balin

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