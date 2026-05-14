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Groom Road closure extended another week after Baton Rouge's inclement weather

1 hour 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 1:34 PM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trevion Collins

BAKER - A main road in Baker will be partially closed for another week due to inclement weather.

In a statement, MOVEBR said Groom Road will be closed until May 27, one week past the original end date for the closure.

The extension will allow crews to replace cross drain pipes to help prevent flooding in that area.

This two-week closure between Clermont Street and Plank Road started last Wednesday, May 6.

Detour maps show residents living past Clermont Street will have access to the north side of Groom, including the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Baker Funeral Home and Sonic Drive-in Restaurant.

All other area businesses, like Walmart, CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center, Wendy's Restaurant, Dollar Tree, Circle-K, Walgreens and the Advantage Charter Academy can be accessed directly from and to Plank Road.

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Officials say the project is part of an initiative to improve flood mitigation.

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