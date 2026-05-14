89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard

2 hours 31 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 3:22 PM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard.

Officials received the call around 3 p.m., and emergency officials say they took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting where a man sustained a "non-life threatening injury."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days