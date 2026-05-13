Experts urge south Louisiana residents to turn off outdoor lights with more termite swarms on the way

BATON ROUGE - Termite swarms filled the sky across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night, and experts say more are on the way.

On Wednesday morning, hardware stores said many customers came in looking for ways to deal with the swarms.

Craig Ruh, the general manager of Ace Hardware in Millerville, said the swarms are normal for this time of the year and urged homeowners to check their property for dirt trails, a sign that termites may still be around.

"This time of the year, spring, you know, it's raining, that's when termites are swarming. You know it does prove that there are some active colonies in your area. So that's why you just want to be vigilant," Ruh said.

LSU experts expect this termite season to be very busy. They encouraged residents to turn lights off at night and plan to hold evening events inside, as termites can be drawn to lights.

Ruh said people don't necessarily need to jump straight to professional treatment, adding that some store-bought products can be effective and save money. He recommended a product called High Yield 38. For a more "professional grade" option, he said to keep an eye out for a Taurus-branded termite treatment.