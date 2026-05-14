EBR School Board approves new start times for some schools in phase two realignment plan

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board approved the second phase of the superintendent's realignment plan, which changes start times for six schools.

Park Forest and Villa Del Rey Elementary will shift to pre-K through second grade. Third through fifth graders will attend Greenbriar and Labelle Aire Elementary and the attendance zones for all four schools will shift to reflect the change.

Park Forest Middle and Belaire High were part of the initial plan but will see no changes to zoning. All six schools will see their start times change at the beginning of the fall semester.

Elementary schools' start time would move up to 7:45 a.m., and the end time would be 2:55 p.m.

The start time for Park Forest Middle School and Belaire High School would shift to 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.