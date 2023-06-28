Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hotter Days Ahead, More Dangerous Heat - Limited Rain Chances
The Excessive Heat Warnings extended today
THE FORECAST
Today & Tomorrow: Another incredibly hot day is upon us with the Excessive Heat Warnings being extended for much of the remainder of the week, and possibly into the weekend. As for today, a quick warm up is fully expected with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees by 10 AM, and rising as high as 115 degrees in the afternoon hours. Exercise extreme caution when spending extended time in the outdoors and remain hydrated. The record high temperature for Wednesday is 101 degrees set back in 1988, so mother nature will. The evening and overnight hours will be hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degrees late into the night, and with no possibility of rain in the overnight forecast, conditions will remain stagnate and miserable as mother nature will not be able to cool things down enough before daybreak and ushering in another day of scorching heat.
An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will once again remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Monday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees for a period of two hours. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
The Tropics: No development expected over the next seven day for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean or Atlantic Basin
--Keller
