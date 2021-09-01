Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat here for the afternoon, Humidity set to drop

The best time to work outside will be in the morning hours before 10 am.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 5pm today. The heat index will max out around 100, but since so many will not have the opportunity to cool down this heat can be dangerous. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am. Showers and storms will be around this afternoon and evening. Showers are most likely for areas furthest south but will be possible for all areas. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid-70s.

Up Next: A weak cold front is going to make its way through the area on Thursday. It will act as a rainmaker bringing showers in the afternoon and evening mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index scratching 100. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 70s and even the upper 60s. As overnight lows drop into the 60s starting on Thursday night, many people will have windows open to air out. Think about your neighbors and avoid burning debris at night in order to not smoke out your neighbors.

A heat advisory may be reissued to encourage all to exercise caution in the heat even though we have had hotter days this year. Looking ahead to Friday there will be no cool down showers, but that also means the humidity will be slightly lower. These same dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s for many areas. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Kate is out in the central Atlantic and will stay there. This is completely a fish storm. Newly formed, Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become a hurricane out in the Atlantic and follow the same path as Kate. Larry has the potential to become a major, category 3 storm, but is going to be a fish storm in the Atlantic. Another tropical disturbance is in the Caribbean with a 20% chance of developing. It is forecast to interact with Central America and stay out of the Gulf of Mexico. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

