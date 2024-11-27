Wednesday AM Forecast: Thanksgiving front to bring rain and quick cooldown

With a warm front delivering moisture back to the area early Wednesday, patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute and a mild and muggy afternoon is in store. A cold front arriving on Thanksgiving will deliver scattered showers and a blast of cool air behind it.

Today & Tonight: With fog around this morning, conditions will be a bit eerie and cool as temperatures overnight have dropped into the low 50s around the Capital Area. The return of moisture to the atmosphere today thanks to a warm front will make for a mild and muggy afternoon. The front will also bring breezy conditions back to the region as sustained winds out of the south will ramp up to 10-20 mph at times. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours and we cannot rule out the possibility for a stray shower or two. An afternoon high near 78 degrees is expected in Baton Rouge.

Overnight, mild conditions will continue as temperatures drop into the upper-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving: A strong front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Capital Area on Thanksgiving, especially in the early morning hours. Temperatures through the first half of the day will be mild, near 70 degrees under cloudy skies. Behind the front, chilly air will quickly move into the region. By Thanksgiving dinner, temperatures could be slipping into the 50s, still under cloudy skies. Until the front has completely cleared the state, shower and storms will remain possible, although spottier activity is expected in the afternoon. A strong storm or two capable of damaging wind gusts or small hail cannot be ruled out either, but that does not appear to be a widespread issue. No matter what, there should be some dry time on Thanksgiving.

The Weekend: Behind the front, very chilly conditions will take over the Capital Area through the weekend and into the next week. Those getting out to score deals on Black Friday or attend any football games this weekend will need to bundle up! Temperatures each afternoon will only warm into upper-50s and low 60s around the region despite plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will also drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. Over the next week, some parishes could near frost or freeze territory for the first time this season. Those with a green thumb may want to pay close attention to the morning temperatures beginning this weekend.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their game day fits as the coolest gameday this season will be on Saturday. Morning lows in the Capital City Saturday will dip into the 30s and highs will be near 62 degrees. Conditions may be a few degrees warmer in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic but will still be much cooler than we’ve experienced this year. LSU Fans will need to prepare for the same chilly conditions Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in cooler weather.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-Emma Kate C.

