Wednesday AM Forecast: comfortable mornings + hot and dry afternoons continue

Dry conditions will prevail Wednesday and Thursday before humidity begins to creep back in over the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Low humidity and clear skies will allow Wednesday morning conditions to be quite comfortable. Temperatures near Baton Rouge will be in the 70's until around 9am when the sunshine will then begin heating the air quickly. Similar to Tuesday, afternoon highs will be hot, in the middle to upper-90's, but thanks to the lower humidity levels the heat index values will not move far from the thermometer's reading. Dry air will make for clear skies and no rain today and overnight. Lows early Thursday will again be refreshing, near 70°.

Ozone levels for the Capital Area will be slightly elevated on Wednesday, creating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. An Air Quality Alert has been issued from 6am-Midnight Wednesday for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Up Next: Dry air remains in place across the majority of southeast Louisiana on Thursday, keeping morning conditions comfortable and the afternoon hot and dry. By Friday, gulf moisture will begin to creep back into the region, elevating humidity levels and adding a few more clouds to the skies by the afternoon. The weekend will feature morning lows in the mid-70's, afternoon highs in the mid-90's and a chance for isolated pop-up storms each day. While rain coverage will be higher than during the week over the weekend, no major rainmaker is forecast for the area over the next 7-days.

The Tropics: There are now no active tropical systems in the Atlantic, and none are forecast to develop in the next seven days.

