Wednesday AM Forecast: A few more foggy mornings until the pattern breaks

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until 9 AM Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate hazardous conditions due to visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less in many areas. For locations near any active or smoldering agricultural fires, the fog could become even thicker—a phenomenon sometimes called "superfog"—reducing visibility to near zero. Take extra caution on the commute by slowing down significantly, using low-beam headlights, and leaving plenty of space between other vehicles.

Today & Tonight: Fog should start to lift between 9 and 10 am, giving way to partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. As moisture levels rise, it will begin to feel a bit muggy, with afternoon highs near 83°. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s, and fog is likely to redevelop by early morning.

Up Next: After the morning fog clears, Thursday will play out much like the past few days. Bigger changes arrive late in the week as a cold front begins to approach. While the front itself will still be sitting back in Texas on Friday, rising moisture and increasing lift ahead of it should spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Anyone heading to high school playoff games will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Overall, the front continues to trend slower, and any potential passage now appears delayed until Sunday. At this point, the Storm Station is leaning toward the front not moving through this weekend. That means unseasonably warm temperatures will hold on, along with spotty to isolated showers and storms. Another storm system is expected to approach early next week, and while it’s still a bit early, that one could push a front through the region.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

