61°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather delays Tuesday night's LSU Baseball game to April
BATON ROUGE - The LSU-South Alabama game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.
The game will now be played at 6 p.m. April 3 at Alex Box Stadium.
Fans can use their game 8 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 3 match-up versus South Alabama.
Trending News
Click here for more info.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest