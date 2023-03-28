'We feel their pain:' Walker Police Department collecting donations for tornado victims in Mississippi

WALKER - The Walker Police Department has been collecting donations to send to tornado victims in Mississippi.

"I brought this as an idea, I feel God gave it to me and the people of Walker have responded beyond my wildest dreams," Police Chief David Addison said.

The tornadoes reminded Addison of a time when disaster struck his own community and they looked for help from others.

"It brought us back, here in Walker to 2016 when our city flooded, I mean we had a disaster."

The department has collected a wide range of items such as canned goods, hygiene products, baby supplies and cash donations.

"I know how we didn't have a lot of stuff, we didn't have hardly anything. These people lost everything too and we just want to give back because we feel their pain."

People from across southeast Louisiana have showed up to give something. The amount of overflowing support has the chief emotional.

"It gets to me, the peoples heart, it gets to me and I've seen a lot of stuff. But the stuff that people are doing for us to bring to those people, it just gets to my heart."

Members of the department will leave to bring the donations to Mississippi on Thursday morning.