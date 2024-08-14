92°
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water turned black
KILLIAN - The Town of Killian issued a statement regarding the quality of the town's water after residents experienced dark-colored water of the weekend.
After a meeting Tuesday where residents showed frustration over the lack of communication, the town said it received a letter from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding water test results from samples collected Tuesday showing no coliform or E. coli findings.
Additionally, no boil water advisory is being issued and the town "does not have any answers regarding what occurred over the weekend."
The town has said they will have the phone at Town Hall forwarded during evening hours and weekends to "ensure [it has] a means for residents to report any water issues after hours."
