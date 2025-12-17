Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves partners with Gayle Benson to donate 100 bikes to YMCA

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves partnered with Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, to donate 100 bikes to members of the YMCA in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The event came as part of Gayle's Month of Giving, an annual holiday initiative that gives back to local families and organizations around the Gulf South to spread holiday cheer.

The pair not only gave kids bikes themed to Raising Cane's but also themed helmets to keep them safe during the holiday season.