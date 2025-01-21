WBRZ's news, weather crews travel across the capital region to share stories of historic snowstorm

WBRZ's news, weather and even sports crews spent Tuesday, Jan. 21 traveling across the capital region to see how southeastern Louisiana was faring as several inches of snow fell for the first time in the area since 2018.

Below are YouTube links to our reporters out in the field-

Destiny Beasley visited the thrill-seekers sledding down the levee near LSU's campus:

Joe Collins spent the day over the Mississippi River with residents of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes:



Abigail Whitam was able to be a part of a Denham Springs couple's anniversary celebration in the snow:



Falon Brown took a trip down memory lane when she visited her old home in Prairieville to see the memories its new family was making during the snow day:



Mia Monet visited Southern University's campus where the Jaguars began to celebrate the snow day with snowball fights and other winter activities:



